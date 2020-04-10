Native Pride Provides PPE and Immune-Boosting Juices to First Responders and Health Care Providers



April 10, 2020, Irving, NY- In acknowledgement of the sacrifices being made by health care providers and first responders, Native Pride has expanded their truck driver giveaway of immune-boosting juices to include Seneca Fire, Seneca Nation Marshals, The Health Centers, and Community Health and Wellness Centers on both the Cattaraugus and Allegany Territories.

Additionally, the Irving business has donated 120 N-95 masks and over 1,500 pairs of protective gloves to those same locations. According to Native Pride Owner, J C Seneca, reaching out and supporting these groups is part of his business mission.

“While we continue to support professional truck drivers who are working long hours on the road during this stressful period, it is important to be aware of the needs in our own community,” Seneca said. “On Seneca Nation Territories, our first responders and health care workers are coming to work every day in the face of dangerous odds. That is a dedication we need to support, by supplying starter packs of the immune-boosting juices as well as masks and gloves they are lacking and desperately need to ensure personal safety in their jobs. It’s our part of our mission here at Native Pride. It’s what we do.”

Brandon LeBeau is the General Manager of Native Pride. From the fuel pumps to the convenience store, he is on the frontline when it comes to the pulse of the Seneca Community. He notes that recent conversation among customers has included concern about first responders and health care workers not having the needed equipment to deal with COVID-19 situations.

“I hear it from our customers. I hear it on the news. There is a need for masks and gloves,” LeBeau said. “I ordered both for our employees and, right now, we have more than enough. It only seemed right to share what we have with the first responders and health care workers who are in direct contact with the virus every day. It also seemed beneficial to provide them with the immune-boosting juices. It’s a small way to give back to them for all they are doing and we’re glad to do it.”

The immune-booster juices are being supplied in collaboration with Azalia’s Juicery, using their whole fruit and whole vegetable formula that provides a complete nutritional beverage in a bottle. The juicery maintains a location in the Native Pride Convenience Store in response to truck driver’s requests for healthier foods and drink alternatives.

Native Pride is open 24-hours, seven days a week. Currently, the diner is serving take-out only. The convenience store is open normal hours. The immune-juice giveaway for professional truck drivers requires that they check on a Native Pride social media site. It will be in effect until April 30th

ABOUT NATIVE PRIDE TRAVEL PLAZA: Native Pride Travel Plaza is conveniently located off Exit 58 on the NYS Thruway I-90 at 11359 Southwestern Blvd in Irving, NY. Officially designated by the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC) as an Emergency Stop for travelers, Native Pride offers gas and diesel fuel, DEF and propane, along with a down-home diner and a 24/7 convenience store offering snacks, drinks, truck products, gift items, cigarettes and a wide variety of CBD & hemp products. Native Pride caters to truck drivers in providing showers, a laundry center, a lounge, a walk-in humidor and ample parking for cars, trucks and semi-trucks.

