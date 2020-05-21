Home Top Stories COVIDiot OF THE DAY – Assemblyman David DiPietro (Mr. Irresponsible)
Mr. Irresponsible: Assemblyman David DiPietro
Today's edition of the "COVIDIOT in your neighborhood" features Mr. Irresponsible himself, NYS @Assemblyman David DiPietro, who showed up at a Open NY protest coughing all over people, without a mask and touching his face like a child. Did we mention he's an elected official?? #DontBeDavid #COVIDiotPosted by WNYmedia Network on Thursday, May 21, 2020