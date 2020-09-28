Gov. Cuomo Hanged in Effigy by Right Wing Extremists in Hamburg

Right-Wing extremists from Erie County held a mock public lynching of NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo in Hamburg on Saturday.

Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs Participated in the lynching. Also features speeches by Republicans Sean “Jaz” Miles for Assembly (141), Frank Smerciak for Assembly (143), Josh Mertzlufft for State Senate (60) and Ricky Donovan for Congress for NY-26.

In the video, the effigy of Cuomo can be seen hanging by a wooden structure, while the MC asks the crowd if Cuomo was “guilty or not guilty”, while someone was striking the cuomo puppet with what looks like a shotgun.

Chairman Zellner denounces extremist rally held Sunday: