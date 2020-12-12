Counter Response Set For Anti-Mask Protests

In response to local anti-mask and fascist militia groups returning to

our city harass our public officials, a group of neighbors are asking the public to join them in resisting the far-right anti-mask movement in our community.

Groups such as the Marching Patriots, Rolling Patriots and the Watchmen of NY are expected to be present.

Individuals from these groups should be assumed to be armed. Engaging physically with them is greatly discouraged as it is highly likely some in their group may be infected with COVID. Use extreme caution, socially distant and remain masked at all times.

People are asked to gather with signs and masks at 11:00AM at West

Delavan and Delaware Ave, tomorrow, December 13th, 2020

“This is a peaceful show of support of a neighbor who is being harassed in his own home in our neighborhood. We intend to show we care and support each other here and oppose intimidation meant to interfere with our lives and livelihoods.”

The organizers have requested counter protestors be respectful of the families who reside in the neighborhood and remain peaceful.”