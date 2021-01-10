Legislator Kevin Hardwick Announces Candidacy for Erie County Comptroller

Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick, D-City of Tonawanda, virtually announced his candidacy for the position of Erie County Comptroller on Sunday, January 10, 2021 via his website. In his recorded announcement speech, Legislator Hardwick acknowledged his career in public service and higher education and highlighted several key points about his decision to run for this office at this time.

“I have lived in the City of Tonawanda for over 30 years. It was here that I chose to raise my family, and I think I have a real sense of what kind of leadership our county needs and deserves. In fact, my doctoral dissertation was on the topic of county government. The current state of the Erie County Comptroller’s office is truly tragic – there is very little ‘comptrolling’ occurring in that office and a lot of hyper-partisan activity,” stated Legislator Hardwick.

Hardwick continued, “I am eager to restore respect for the quality of work produced by the Comptroller’s office. While we all may disagree from time to time, we need collegiality now more than ever. Watching the chaos at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday

reaffirmed my commitment to civility and constructive dialogue at a time when our nation is so deeply divided. It is said that ‘all politics is local,’ and I believe Erie County should and can be a true model for good government that represents the will of the people we serve.”

Legislator Hardwick’s announcement video can be viewed on his website at www.kevinhardwick.com where there is additional information on his candidacy