NYS Says All Erie County Restaurants Can Open Under Yellow Zone Guidelines

STATEMENT FROM COUNSEL TO THE GOVERNOR KUMIKI GIBSON ON STATE SUPREME COURT DECISION IN ERIE COUNTY RELATED TO INDOOR DINING

“A court decision yesterday temporarily granted a select few restaurants located within an Orange Zone in Erie County the ability to resume indoor dining under the rules governing Yellow Zones. We are reviewing the decision. While that process is ongoing, to ensure uniformity and fairness, all restaurants operating in Orange Zones can now operate under rules governing Yellow Zones. We disagree with the court’s decision and its impact on public health as Federal CDC data clearly demonstrates indoor dining increases COVID-19 spread. From the start of this pandemic, the State has acted based on facts and the advice of public health experts, and we will continue that approach.”