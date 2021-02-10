Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera Unanimously Endorsed for a Second Term 

Chimera Received Democratic Endorsement for Legislative Seat that includes Black Rock, Riverside, North Buffalo, Tonawanda, and the Village of Kenmore

Erie County, NY – On Monday, February 8, 2021, members of the Third Legislative District Democratic Committees unanimously endorsed former Town of Tonawanda Board Member and sitting 3rd District Legislator Lisa M. Chimera, for re-election to the Erie County Legislature this year.

Chimera, appointed to the seat to fill a vacancy in July 2019, has served the district for the past 18 months and serves as Chair of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and the Minority and Women Business Enterprise Committee.

In her role as Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Chimera has held numerous updates and committee discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic in Erie County including the first virtual committee meeting held by the Erie County Legislature. Legislator Chimera has secured funding for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) options to be used in the Jail Management Division of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Legislator Chimera has also championed a countywide Trauma-Informed Care initiative and was an active member of Erie County’s Emergency Childcare Task Force, helping create the programs unveiled last fall which expanded daycare subsidy income limits and created Virtual Learning Centers across Erie County while providing direct relief to essential daycare providers.

“I am honored and privileged to serve my community and to receive the endorsement of the Democratic Committee. While we never could have imagined the difficulties we have faced in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus, I am proud of my Democratic Caucus and the priorities we set for Erie County. I will always fight for children, working parents, seniors, and my constituents to preserve and enhance the County services they have come to rely on, and to fund the cultural gems that make our region so unique,” stated Legislator Chimera.

The 2021 primary election date is June 22 and the general election will take place on November 2. For more information, follow Legislator Chimera’s political Facebook page at @lisaforlegislator.