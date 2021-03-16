The Face(s) Behind Ongoing Targeted Harassment Campaign

Couples Legal Troubles Over Online Harassment Continue as Orticelli’s Exposed as the Face(s) Behind Targeted Harassment on Twitter

What’s the saying? Play stupid games win stupid prizes? Pretty sure that quote was created for Nick and Nancy Orticelli.

As the events of January 6th unfolded and founding members and other organizers of these white supremacist-based Trump groups were arrested or questioned by federal and local authorities, many of them went into hiding.

Over the last few months, members of the “Patriots of WNY” have taken to social media in a poorly coordinated effort to harass, intimidate, menace, and cyberbully people they don’t agree with.

Dozens of “anonymous” Twitter account’s have popped up targeting local progressives, activists, elected officials, media outlets, TV news reporters, and anyone else associated with whoever they believe to be associated with WNY “ANTIFA”.

Accounts have targeted everyone from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, former NY27 candidate Nate McMurray, former WKBW reporter Madison Carter, myself, WNYmedia Network, and anyone else they deliriously perceive as a “threat”.

Without further promoting the bullying behavior, the ongoing harassment from grown adults has included everything from fat-shaming, mocking people’s appearance, verbally attacking uninvolved family and associates, threatening people’s places of work, as well as regularly mocking people’s race, gender, sexual orientation, and political affiliation.

If you don’t believe it, go find it for yourself. It’s all been archived.

Most egregious is that many of these accounts and their behavior have been sanctioned by elected officials through follows, likes and retweets. Everyone from NYS Assemblyman David DiPietro, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, Republican committeeman Michael Caputo, The Financial Guys and others associated with the Erie County Republican committee.

Recently, Constitutional Coalition “radio host” Nancie Orticelli, a proclaimed “youth minister” and “defender of the constitution”, exposed herself as at least one of the people behind the ongoing harassment.

While arguing on her official Twitter account @NancieAnn76, Orticelli accidentally responded through the abusive fake Twitter account, originally named @MyRichardBurns. (the account changes its Twitter handle on a regular basis but yesterday is was @ILuvCernyHarvey)

After being exposed, Orticelli immediately tried to delete the evidence. The mentally deranged bully even attempted to have conversations between the two accounts in a desperate failed attempt to hide her mistake.

With Nancie’s husband already facing numerous harassment charges including a lawsuit filed by WBEN talk show host Tom Bauerle, this latest development will likely do nothing to help their ongoing legal troubles.