Suttles PLeads Guilty to Felony Gun Charge Ahead of Trial

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 31-year-old Quentin Suttles of Buffalo pleaded guilty this morning to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony). The defendant pleaded guilty, as charged, to the only count in the indictment against him before his jury trial was set to begin this week.

On September 8, 2019, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Buffalo Police officers were on routine patrol at the intersection of Mohr Avenue and Broadway when they observed a female driver speeding eastbound on Broadway. When the officers initiated a traffic stop, they allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana and observed marijuana inside the vehicle, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

The defendant, who was seated in the rear, refused to exit the vehicle. When he was forcibly removed from the backseat, the defendant fought with the officers and would not release his hands. During the struggle, one police officer felt a gun on the defendant. An illegal, loaded 9mm was recovered and the defendant was arrested.

Suttles faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. He remains released on $35,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.