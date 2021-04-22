MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR APPROACH TAKEN BY ERIE COUNTY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Medical Society of Erie County and the Buffalo Pediatric Society have provided letters to the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and to the public in support of the county’s approach to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Erie County. These letters recognize the challenges that COVID-19 caused in our community, and highlight the assistance that ECDOH has provided to the medical community and its work to protect public health during the past year.

“Dr. Burstein has demonstrated that she wants the same thing as Erie County physicians and the community – a safe way to ensure our children receive the education they need and deserve. Unfortunately, there is no risk-free solution. In the COVID-19 world we now inhabit, we need to listen to our Health Commissioner with a keen ear, not dismiss her. COVID-19 fatigue is real, and we are all feeling it, but when infection rates among our children’s age groups are on the rise, heeding the cautious recommendations of our Health Commissioner is something we ought to be encouraging, not abandoning.”



– Excerpt, Medical Society of Erie County letter, April 21, 2021

“Dr. Gale Burstein and the Erie County Department of Health have been available to us right from the start. At the beginning of this pandemic, Dr. Burstein joined many of us for weekly meetings, which served to keep us updated and to help us determine how we could safely care for our patients. … When PPE was difficult to find, the Department of Health provided us with this life saving commodity. … There has never been a time that we reached out for help and Dr. Burstein did not respond. Any data we request continues to be provided in a timely manner. We look forward to our continued collaboration…”

– Excerpt, Buffalo Pediatric Society letter, April 21, 2021

A pandemic is a public health crisis. ECDOH values the input of health care professionals, particularly their on-the-ground perspective and experience with patients of all ages. ECDOH appreciates their support as conduits for credible and accurate public health information. As our county and country shift from response to recovery, the medical community and public health infrastructure will be charged with addressing the long-term effects of COVID-19 on health and mental health outcomes. ECDOH is committed to continue working with health care and community partners to focus and collaborate on local recovery.

On that theme, ECDOH has worked with the Buffalo Pediatric Society and the Medical Society of Erie County to compile a list of health and mental health resources for families and Erie County residents. These local and state resources have served important roles throughout the COVID-19 response, and are available for free.

Community Health and Mental Health Resources

Support for Basic Needs: Dial 2-1-1 from any phone

Buffalo & Erie County 24/7 Crisis Services Hotline: 716-834-3131

Buffalo & Erie County 24-hour Addiction Hotline: 716-831-7007

Referrals to substance use disorder resources and services for individuals and families

Kids’ Helpline: 716-834-1144 or 1-877-KIDS-400

Spectrum Crisis and Re-Stabilization Emergency Services (C.A.R.E.S.) (24/7): 716-882-4357

Helping families with children and teenagers in crisis.

https://www.shswny.org/services/cares

24 Hour Erie County Domestic Violence Hotline: 716-862-HELP

For Shelter: 716-884-6000

24 Hour NYS Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline: 1-800-942-6906

NY State of Health Marketplace: 1-855-355-5777

https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov

Project Hope: https://nyprojecthope.org/

Helping parents and caregivers recognize and help children and adolescents cope with stress

Press Pause: http://presspause.halfofus.com/

Wellness skills builder web site for students with videos and tips for stress reduction and coping skills

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Crisis Text Line: Text “Got5” to 741741 to start a conversation

New York State Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-342-3720

Your pediatrician, family doctor or school district can also provide referrals to health and mental health supports.