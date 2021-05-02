Virtual Concert Hour curated by Music Is Art, interludes by DJ Sashimi and DJ Ramen!
The artist line-up includes:
2:27 – Odori no Kai, Japanese Folk Dance
8:48 – Richardo Saeb, Classical Guitar
15:55 – Toshie Kenney of Miyabi Star Shino, Japanese Shinobue Flute
19:12 – Levantino Piccini, Shamisen
24:23 – JGB Shibuki Japanese Drum Group, JGB 和太鼓しぶき
47:20 – DJ Sashimi and DJ Ramen concludes
Special thanks to Music Is Art for putting this spectacular virtual concert together, all performers for their time and talent and The Buffalo History Museum for sharing their beautiful space. Learn more about Music is Art and support their cause at: https://www.musicisart.org/
Learn more about Buffalo Cherry Blossoms Reimagined 2021 at: http://bfloparks.org/blossoms2021