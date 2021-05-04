Mychajliw Moonlighting As a Process Server on County Time

These days, it’s pretty hard to find Stefan Mychajliw actually doing his elected job as Erie County Comptroller.

It seems that Thursday, April 8th was no different than any other in the life of our derelict Comptroller. Instead of being at work, Mychajliw spent the afternoon moonlighting as a Republican party process server while doing political campaign work at your expense.

He even signed, dated, and timestamped the affidavits to prove it:

Mychajliw’s disrespect for Erie County taxpayers is pretty clear. He’s more concerned about revenge and political game-playing than he is about doing the job he was elected to do.

If Mychajliw wants to waste taxpayer money by collecting a paycheck while he attempts to run for Hamburg Town Supervisor, he should resign as Erie County Comptroller.

By the way… the lawsuit got thrown out of court yesterday afternoon. The Working Families Party will remain on the ballot.