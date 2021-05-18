Buffalo Named #3 Best City for Singles

Buffalo, New York named #3 best city for singles in America

Buffalo, New York has been named the third best city for singles in the US, according to MyDatingAdviser.com. Buffalo has been given a singles index score of 64.2 (out of a possible 100 points).

Buffalo is home to Niagara Falls, redeveloped waterfront, revitalized neighborhoods, and a burgeoning craft beer scene. With 53% of the population single, Buffalo is a great place to find love. It’s a great city filled with good food, memorable architecture, fun things to do, and friendly people.

What makes Buffalo a great place for singles to live?

You can enjoy a bottle of wine for $10.00 and a meal for two at $50.00.

People in Buffalo are enjoying their sex lives. The city has a sexual activity score of 65.33. *100 is most active.

It has some of the best LGBTQ equality laws in the nation. The state of New York is ‘Working Toward Innovative Equality’ according to the State Equality Index (SEI) from the Equality Federation and HRC.

A commute to work in only 21.7 minutes. *The national average is 27 minutes.

The city has a low pollution score (25.02). *100 as the worst level.

The healthcare system is also rated very high with a score of 76.84. *100 is the best.

The average home price is affordable at $152,842. *The national average sales price of a new home in 2021 was $408,800.

The monthly rent is just around the national average at $786. *Average rent in the U.S. is $784 per month.

About MyDatingAdviser’s Study: 2021’s best and worst cities for singles

With 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.

Some singles are closer to finding love than they think. It depends on where they live. To determine where singles have the best chance of finding love, MyDatingAdviser compared more than 150 U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of dating friendliness. The data set focuses on categories: population attributes, affordability, quality of life, and romance in each city.

Best cities for singles:

Lincoln, Nebraska New Haven, Connecticut Buffalo, New York Lakeland, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Springfield, Massachusetts Kalamazoo, Michigan Albany, New York San Diego, California Ocala, Florida

Worst cities for singles:

Nashville, Tennessee Worcester, Maine Memphis, Tennessee San Juan, Puerto Rico Mobile, Alabama Allentown, Pennsylvania Las Vegas, Nevada Louisville, Kentucky New Orleans, Louisiana Brownsville, Texas

To view ‘2021’s best and worst cities for singles’, visit https://mydatingadviser.com/ best-worst-cities-for-singles/