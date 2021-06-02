DEFENDANT SENTENCED FOR FATALLY SHOOTING NEIGHBOR’S DOG IN SOUTH BUFFALO

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 58-year-old Timothy S. Manning of Buffalo was sentenced yesterday morning before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to a one-year conditional discharge. The defendant was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine

On April 16, 2020, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the defendant intentionally shot his neighbor’s dog on Buffum Street in the City of Buffalo with a shotgun. The dog died as a result of the injury.

Manning pleaded guilty to one count of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (Class “A” misdemeanor) and one count of Discharge of a Firearms, Shotguns, Rifles and Other Dangerous Weapons (violation of City of Buffalo ordinance).

The defendant paid $2,250.00 in restitution to the victim.