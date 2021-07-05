Village of Orchard Park Banned Political Candidates from Participating in 4th of July Parade

For the first time in several decades, the Orchard Park Democratic Committee has endorsed a full slate of candidates for three Orchard Park Town Board seats and Orchard park Town Supervisor. It is no coincidence that for the first time in several decades, the Village of Orchard Park decided to ban all political candidates from marching in the annual Fourth of July Parade.

This overt use of public office to restrict protected free speech is a clear first amendment violation. Worse, it robs Orchard Park residents of a chance to learn more about the choice they have in this year’s important Town Board election. Daniel Telesky, Mike Risman, Mary Penn, and Janis Colarusso know that Orchard Park residents are smart and like to do their research before making important decisions of selecting who represents them in Town Government. While the candidates evaluate what their next steps are for legal action, ORchard Park residents are invited to visit www.moveOPforward.com to learn more about candidates that believe in the importance of developing the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail and other recreation activities, spending within the NYS-Mandated tax cap, and providing greater transparency and accountability in Town Government.