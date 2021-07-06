Mychajliw, Erie County Republicans Continue to Violate Campaign Finance Law

Hamburg Republican Chairman Dan O’Connell recently filed a complaint with the New York State Board of Elections enforcement counsel against Republican Sheriff candidate John Garcia and the 1791 Society PAC, a gun rights advocacy group, alleging serious campaign finance violations. The press release accompanying the complaint, issued by Mr. O’Connell, claims the campaign finance violations call into question Mr. Garcia’s character, integrity, and fitness to serve as an elected official.

Hamburg Democratic Committee Chairman Terry MacKinnon shares Mr. O’Connell’s concerns about the Republican Sheriff Candidate’s character, integrity, and fitness to serve, but he also feels this campaign finance issue is indicative of a bigger problem with local Republican campaigns.

Erie County Comptroller and current Hamburg Supervisor candidate Stefan Mychajliw, who shows up to work 5 weekdays per month according to a WKBW report, is also skirting campaign finance laws. Mr. Mychajliw, who faced criticism for using potentially illegal finance practices during his failed Congressional run, has refused to open a campaign account for the Supervisor race. Instead of taking the proper steps to run for Hamburg Supervisor, he has been illegally spending money from his Taxpayers for Stefan Comptroller account on the race.

There are substantial differences in contribution limits for county races compared to local races, and the continued use of this account would almost certainly violate the same laws Mr. O’Connell is rightly expressing concern over.

Additionally, the Hamburg Republican Committee itself has failed to file any reports since January, despite placing multiple ads in support of candidates participating in the recent Primary.

“Campaign Finance Laws were created to ensure transparency for voters and accountability for potential elected officials” said Hamburg Democratic Committee Chairman Terry MacKinnon. “I applaud Mr. O’Connell in his efforts to call out those who think they’re above the law, and ask him to join me in calling out our County’s top financial officer, and encourage him to comply with one of the most basic functions of running for office.”