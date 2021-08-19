EAST AURORA WOMAN SENTENCED FOR DRIVING DRUNK AND INJURING TWO PEOPLE IN HEAD-ON COLLISION

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 38-year-old Katrina L. Gerace, also known as Katrina Nigro, of East Aurora was sentenced this morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to six months in jail followed by 5 years of probation.

On October 11, 2019, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the defendant, while driving under the influence of alcohol, crossed the double yellow line on Bowen Road in the Town of Aurora, causing a head-on crash with another vehicle. Two people in the other vehicle were injured as a result.

The defendant appeared before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski, who was assigned as the judge in Special Term, to enter into a Superior Court Information plea on July 8, 2020. She pleaded guilty to one count of Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree (Class “E” felony).

On July 21, 2020, Justice Michalski issued a letter, recusing himself from the case due to a personal conflict. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office was unaware of the conflict until Justice Michalski brought the issue to the attention of our office.

After the recusal, the case was transferred to Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. The defendant reaffirmed her guilty plea to the charge of Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree before Judge Case on September 21, 2020.

As part of her sentence, the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked.