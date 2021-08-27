Democrats Officially Endorse Walton for Buffalo Mayor

Erie County Democrats from the City of Buffalo tonight officially endorsed India Walton as the party’s candidate for Mayor of New York’s second-largest city.

Walton won the June 22 mayoral primary and has since been allied with the Erie County Democratic Committee as her campaign turns toward the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“Shortly after the polls closed on Primary Night, I called India and pledged her my support, and we have been working together to ensure victory in November,” Democratic Chair Jeremy J. Zellner said.

“India asked that we formally endorse her, and tonight, once again, our city membership has spoken, and this vote is a symbol of the unity that will propel us to victory in the city and across Erie County in 2021.”

“We are excited about this new chapter in the history of our party and community, and believe that India stands for enduring Democratic values that include fighting for working families, human and civil rights, keeping people and our neighborhoods safe through equal justice and the rule of law equally applied to all, and government that speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves,” Zellner said.

“I am honored to welcome the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee, in addition to the nomination of Buffalo’s Democratic voters,” Walton said.

“We’re the party of labor rights. We’re the party of Social Security. We’re the party of Medicare. We’re the party of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts. We’re the party of marriage equality. We’re the party of making sure everyone has a boat, so a rising tide lifts them, instead of drowning them. We’re the party of ‘everybody in, nobody out.’

“Democratic voters overwhelmingly want to address the root causes of violent crime, and create good-paying green jobs,” Walton said. “Democratic voters overwhelmingly want reliable, quality housing for all, with clean water to drink and clean air to breathe. Democratic voters overwhelmingly want police accountability, and fully-funded public schools that invest in our children’s intellectual, social and emotional health, rather than funneling them into a pipeline to prison.

“Democratic voters overwhelmingly want a safe, healthy Buffalo. These commitments are what our campaign is all about.

“I want to thank Chairman Zellner for his leadership of our party, and for embracing and working with our campaign to achieve victory in November,” Walton said.

