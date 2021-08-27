WARNING ON POSSESSION OF FAKE VACCINATION CARDS

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn warns anyone who is knowingly in possession of a falsified COVID-19 vaccine card and presents that forged document with the intent to deceive another of their vaccination status can be charged with a felony offense. This alert comes as some local colleges and universities require students to provide proof of vaccination in order return to on-campus residency and in-person learning.

A person in possession of a forged vaccine card could be charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, which is a Class “D” felony. If convicted, the maximum sentence is up to 7 years in prison.

“If you have a fake vaccine card, you can be prosecuted by my office. While I do not want young adults who are attending college to pursue their dreams to become involved in the criminal justice system, it is a crime to present a falsified document. I want students to enjoy their college experience while being safe as COVID-19 still remains a public health concern,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.