Hoak, Councilmembers call for Supervisor to raise police funding over 2020 levels

Hamburg Town Supervisor Candidate Randy Hoak has joined Town Board Members Shawn Connolly and Karen Hoak to call for current Supervisor Jim Shaw to increase police funding over 2020 levels in his upcoming 2022 Supervisor’s Proposed budget.



The Hamburg Police Department saw only a slight reduction in funding during the 2021 budget, with lower than expected gas & oil expenditures as a result of reduced travel during the pandemic substantially contributing to the change. While the small rollback in funding, which was approved by a 5-0 bipartisan Town Board vote, was considered to be responsible pandemic budgeting, it’s imperative that Hamburg utilizes available funding to ensure our local police force is able to safely and effectively protect our community.



Supervisor Candidate Randy Hoak, along with Councilmembers Connolly and Hoak, are all committed to ensuring the Hamburg Police Department has the funding needed to continue their excellent work in our community.



“As a lifelong resident of Hamburg many of my longtime friends and neighbors are first responders,” said Hamburg Town Supervisor candidate Randy Hoak. “The Town of Hamburg Police do a tremendous job of keeping our community safe, and I believe it’s our responsibility to ensure we give them the funding necessary to continue to do that job. As Supervisor I pledge that I’ll make sure our Police Department receives 100% of the funding that is necessary to protect our community.”



Councilmember Shawn Connoly Said “During the Pandemic our Police Department has gone above and beyond expectations to keep our community safe. It’s imperative that we provide the funding necessary for them to continue to support our community, and I’m happy to support the full funding of our police department in the upcoming budget.”



“Our Police Department has been there to support our community during the pandemic, and now it’s time for us to make sure they have the funding they need to continue their work,” said Hamburg Town Councilmember and Liaison to the Hamburg Police Department Karen Hoak. “The Town of Hamburg Police Department has shown tremendous professionalism during a very difficult time, and I’m proud to stand with my partners in government to fight to fully fund our department.”

