Randy Hoak Earns Endorsement From CSEA in Hamburg Town Supervisor Race 

Randy Hoak, the Democratic nominee for Hamburg Town Supervisor, has earned the endorsement of CSEA’s Region 6 Political Action Committee as recommended by CSEA Local 815.

“Workers across all different industries are more important now than ever. The pandemic has made this clear,” Hoak says. “I look forward to serving these workers as Hamburg’s next Town Supervisor.”

This is the sixth endorsement Hoak has received from a labor union, and the support from the Civil Service Employees Association takes on significant context in this Hamburg Town Supervisor race.

“This endorsement carries more weight after CSEA employees delivered votes of ‘no confidence’ against our town’s current Highway Superintendent and former Town Supervisor,” Hoak says. “This endorsement comes as the union looks for more trust in our town’s future.

Hoak was a member of CSEA Local 815 for 10 years, and credits the union for significantly impacting his professional development. CSEA’s support for its employees including, job security, clear expectations, resources and creative freedom, will allow our Town’s workforce to thrive, and deliver results to all Hamburg residents.