Sexual Harassment Coverup in Lancaster. Officials Demand Answers

A few months ago, Town of Lancaster Town Board member Adam Dickman was caught widely circulating a vulgar video of a Lancaster village DPW worker singing a personalized version of the John Valby song entitled “End of the Month” (Google it if you have to).

WARNING: Graphic language

At the time, Village of Lancaster (NY) DPW employee (and horrific singer) Brian Mammoth was suspended for two weeks. A few weeks later, Mammoth was officially fired on additional charges related to the same videotape incident.

Dickman at one point purposely directs the camera towards the only female in the room, who happened to be a 20-year-old female seasonal employee in a creepy attempt to capture her reaction.

While Mammoth was quickly reprimanded, Board member and DPW employee Dickman, who not only videotaped the incident but then felt the need to widely circulate it to friends, family and fellow co-workers, was not.

Now Lancaster officials are starting to ask why.

So far, the incident has been covered up and ignored by the Village of Lancaster. Town officials are beginning to seriously question why ethics violations and other sexual harassment charges are being swept under the rug by both Lancaster Town and Village Boards.

Dickman remains on his job at village DPW and as an elected official on the Lancaster Town Board.