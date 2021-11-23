Betty Jean Grant Charged in Early Voting Incident



The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 73-year-old Betty Jean Grant of Buffalo.

The defendant was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Buffalo City Court on one count of Misdemeanor in Relation to Elections under New York State Election Law and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree (violation).

It is alleged that on October 23, 2021, the defendant knowingly entered an occupied voting booth and observed the preparation of another person’s ballot while inside a polling place located at the Delavan Grider Community Center on East Delavan Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

It is further alleged that the defendant engaged in a course of conduct, with the intent to alarm or seriously annoy another person, by filming the individual who was submitting their ballot. The defendant allegedly streamed the incident on Facebook live and posted the video onto her personal Facebook page.

No charges will be filed against any other person involved in the alleged incident.