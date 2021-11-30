WOMAN WHO HIT BICYCLIST IN NIAGARA SQUARE PROTEST PLEADS GUILTY TO TRAFFIC VIOLATION

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 26-year-old Joanna Gollnau of Buffalo pleaded guilty this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin Keane to one count of Failure to Exercise Due Care (New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violation).

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the defendant was driving a pickup truck through Niagara Square and hit a woman who was seated on a bicycle by failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian. The incident occurred during a demonstration in front of City Hall in downtown Buffalo. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for physical injuries.

Today, the defendant was sentenced to a $200 fine. She also received two points against her New York State driver’s license.