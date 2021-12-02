Steve Pigeon Indicted for Sexually Assaulting a child

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 61-year-old Gerald Steven Pigeon, also known as Steve Pigeon, was arraigned this morning before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on an indictment charging him with the following offenses:

Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felonies)

One count of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

It is alleged that on a date between November 2016 and December 2016, the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child who was less than 11-years-old at a location in Erie County. The victim was known to the defendant.

Pigeon was remanded without bail. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.

At the request of the prosecutor, Judge Burns issued temporary orders of protection for the victim and their parent.

If convicted of all charges, Pigeon faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

DA Flynn commends the New York State Police and the Child Advocacy Center for their assistance in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Patrick E. Swanson of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.