Jail Deputy and Corrections Officer Arrested

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 40-year-old Robert M. Dee of Eden was arraigned this afternoon before Eden Town Justice Michael Cooper on one count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).

The defendant is accused of knowingly violating an existing order of protection that prohibits him from having contact with the victim following a domestic violence-related arrest last month. The defendant, who is a deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty at the time of both alleged incidents.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the Town of Eden after receiving a 911 call. Upon further investigation, deputies allegedly found the female victim inside the defendant’s home in violation of the order of protection. The defendant was arrested and held at the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment.

It is further alleged that on December 9, 2021, at approximately 1:54 p.m., officers from the Eden Police Department responded to the defendant’s home for a domestic disturbance. The defendant is accused of subjecting the female victim to physical contact by hitting her and applying pressure to her neck, which resulted in bruises to her body.

Dee was arrested and arraigned that evening on one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation (Class “A” misdemeanor) and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree (violation). An order of protection was issued, which prohibited the defendant from having contact with the victim.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 48-year-old Jason Stachowski of Buffalo was arraigned this afternoon before Alden Town Court Justice Michael Cole on the following offenses:

One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Resisting Arrest (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Disorderly Conduct (violation)

It is alleged that in late December 2021, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding an inmate who was in possession of a cell phone at the Erie County Correctional Facility in the Town of Alden. Deputies conducted a search of the jail where they allegedly found a cell phone and a phone charger.

The defendant, while working as a corrections officer with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, is accused of knowingly and unlawfully bringing dangerous contraband into the jail by providing the cell phone to an inmate.

It is further alleged that on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on I-190 North as the defendant was driving home to place him under arrest for allegedly providing prison contraband. The defendant allegedly became aggressive and intentionally resisted arrest by fighting with the deputies along the highway. The defendant was subsequently tased during the incident. Once deputies were able to place him under arrest, the defendant was taken to the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment.

Both Stachowski and Dee have come under scrutiny before.