Second Arrest in McKinley High School Investigation

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that a 17-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned this afternoon before Youth Part Justice Kelly Brinkworth on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony) and one count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony).

It is alleged that on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., multiple individuals were involved in a fight outside of McKinley High School in the City of Buffalo. A 14-year-old male student was beaten and stabbed multiple times during the altercation.

The adolescent offender is accused of intentionally shooting a school security officer, who ran toward the crowd in an attempt to break up the fight, by firing multiple rounds from an illegal weapon.

The security officer, a 27-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his left leg. A day after the incident, a 13-year-old reported being grazed in the upper flank area under the arm by a bullet.

The 14-year-old male was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he remains hospitalized with serious physical injuries from multiple stab wounds.

The adolescent offender is scheduled to return on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. for a felony hearing. He was remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The case against the 17-year-old male from Buffalo who was charged in relation to the beating and stabbing of the student remains pending in Youth Part. Earlier today, the adolescent offender appeared before Judge Brinkworth for a bail review. Judge Brinkworth ordered that the adolescent offender continue to be remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center. A felony hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.