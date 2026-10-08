Seneca Nation member Braiden McElhaney urges dialogue after Buffalo sues to halt One Stop project

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Braiden McElhaney, an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation and an Erie County Democratic Committee member, called on city and tribal leaders to return to talks after the City of Buffalo filed a lawsuit seeking to halt construction of the Seneca Nation’s One Stop project near Miami and Ohio streets.

In a statement issued Oct. 7, 2026, McElhaney said he was “disappointed by the City of Buffalo’s decision to pursue litigation against the Seneca Nation,” and urged that concerns about traffic, development and environmental impacts be addressed through discussion rather than court action.

“I respect Mayor Sean Ryan and recognize his responsibility to represent the interests of the City of Buffalo,” McElhaney said. He acknowledged that residents, businesses and city officials have raised “legitimate questions about traffic, development, environmental impacts, and the future of the Ohio Street corridor” but said those issues “deserve to be heard and discussed.”

McElhaney said he disagrees with resolving those concerns through litigation because it could further strain government-to-government relations. He added that “the sovereignty of the Seneca Nation must be respected throughout this process,” noting the Nation’s history of defending land, treaties and self-government.

He called for both sides — specifically naming Mayor Sean Ryan and Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca — to return to the negotiating table and seek a path forward that respects Seneca sovereignty while also acknowledging the concerns of the surrounding community.

McElhaney concluded that “Western New York is stronger when the City of Buffalo and the Seneca Nation work together,” and said he will continue to advocate for sovereignty while supporting “respectful dialogue, cooperation, and a shared vision for our region’s future.”