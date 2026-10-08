Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan is right about one thing: The proposed Seneca One Stop development on Miami Street deserves public scrutiny. A large fuel and retail project in the Old First Ward raises legitimate questions about traffic, environmental impacts and the future of the waterfront corridor.

But the mayor is wrong to frame this as though Buffalo gets to decide what happens on land the Seneca Nation says is sovereign, restricted-fee land.

The city has demanded that construction stop and has now turned to litigation. Ryan has described the dispute as a property and jurisdictional question, while the city argues that the parcel does not qualify for restricted-fee status. The Seneca Nation says the federal government approved that status in 2023 after reviewing the nation’s request under the Seneca Nation Settlement Act.

That is not a routine zoning disagreement. It is a dispute involving federal Indian law, treaty rights and the boundaries of Native sovereignty. Those questions may ultimately be decided in court, but they are not resolved simply because Buffalo officials dislike the project or believe it conflicts with their vision for Ohio Street.

The city’s argument also exposes an uncomfortable contradiction. Buffalo has benefited from years of public and private investment in the waterfront, but that investment does not give City Hall ownership of every parcel in the neighborhood. A corridor plan is not a deed. A mayor’s preferred vision is not a veto.

There is a difference between raising concerns and claiming control. Buffalo can ask for environmental safeguards, traffic planning, emergency coordination and meaningful communication with nearby residents. It can make its case to federal officials and the courts. It can also negotiate, which would likely serve residents better than escalating a conflict that has already damaged relations between the city and the Seneca Nation.

What Buffalo cannot do is assume that ordinary city permitting rules automatically apply to land recognized by the federal government as Seneca land. If the city believes the federal determination was legally wrong, it must prove that through the proper legal process. Until then, City Hall should stop speaking as though the answer is already settled.

This is not an argument that every Seneca development proposal should escape scrutiny. Sovereignty does not eliminate the need for responsible development, and neighbors should not be dismissed. But the public’s concerns must be addressed without pretending that the city owns the land or has the final say over it.