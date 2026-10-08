Erie County Fire Academy to receive two donated fire engines

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and county Homeland Security and Emergency Services officials will join volunteer firefighters Thursday to accept two fire engines donated to the Erie County Fire Academy, county officials said.

The engines — a 1992 KME pumper with a 1,000-gallon water tank and a 1,250-gallon-per-minute Hale pump, and a 1991 Pierce Arrow pumper with a 1,000-gallon tank and a 1,500 GPM pump — were donated by the Colden Fire District and the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association and acquired by the Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services’ Fire Safety Division.

County officials say the two engines will give the Fire Academy a dedicated resource for hands-on training, including water-supply operations, pump operations, hose deployment, fire attack, engine-company operations and incident command exercises.

Event

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Erie County Fire Academy, 3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga

The county advisory lists Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and DHS&ES Commissioner Dan Neaverth Jr. among those scheduled to attend along with members of the donating departments and volunteer firefighters.