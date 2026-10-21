Erie County observes Global Ethics Day; Board of Ethics opens Trust and Integrity Garden

Erie County officials observed Global Ethics Day on Oct. 21, urging county employees to place ethical conduct at the center of their work and announcing a new public space for reflection.

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz joined county commissioners and department heads to emphasize the role of ethical behavior in government and encouraged employees to review how the county’s Code of Ethics applies to their work.

“Ethical government is essential to serving the community, providing programs and services in ways that follow ethical standards, promote honesty and transparency and elevate the greater good in demonstrable ways,” Poloncarz said. “Elected officials in particular should keep ethical behavior at the core of their actions and statements, as their constituents deserve an honest and ethical representative in office. I encourage everyone to reflect on their own behavior and how they do their job and always keep ethics at the center.”

This year’s Global Ethics Day theme is “Re-centering Ethics,” encouraging organizations and individuals to move ethics from the margin to the center of decision-making. Global Ethics Day is observed each year on the third Wednesday of October.

The Erie County Board of Ethics has established a “Trust and Integrity Garden” for employees and the public to reflect on the role of ethics in society and to underscore the need to continually cultivate ethics in government.

The county’s Board of Ethics maintains information online at https://www3.erie.gov/ethics/.