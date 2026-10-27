BUFFALO MAN SENTENCED FOR BURNING DOWN THE OLD PINK

BUFFALO, N.Y. — John W. Burns, 42, of Buffalo, who was convicted of arson of a building used in interstate commerce, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced Oct. 27. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara imposed the sentence.

In the early morning hours of June 17, 2024, the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at 223 Allen St., a restaurant and bar known as The Old Pink. The building was engulfed in flames and destroyed. The Buffalo Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire had been set deliberately.

Investigators recovered a blue propane plumber’s torch from the rear of the building. Video showed an individual near the origin of the fire wearing a dark-colored jacket with an emblem on the left arm and green-and-white sneakers. The person brought two white garbage bags to the rear of the building, looked through garbage totes, walked away and was followed shortly afterward by a visible fire.

The investigation determined that Burns had been at The Old Pink earlier that evening and had a confrontation with a former security officer. The former security officer told law enforcement that he confronted Burns after a female patron complained that Burns had touched her inappropriately. Burns was asked to leave but refused, and a fight followed. Burns stated: “I’ll be back (expletive), I’ll burn that (expletive) down, ain’t nobody going to have a job.”

Investigators reviewed security footage of the fight with the owner of the Essex St. Pub, a restaurant at 530 Rhode Island St. in Buffalo. The owner identified Burns as the person involved in the confrontation with the former security guard. The owner recognized Burns because he had previously employed him at the pub.

Investigators also reviewed the footage with two associates of Burns, who identified him as the person walking away from The Old Pink shortly after the fire began. One associate provided text messages received from Burns during the early morning hours of June 17, 2024. After describing what appeared to be the fight at The Old Pink, Burns wrote, “Guerrilla mode on” and “Guerrilla BuffL9 is a go.”

The conversation continued:

Burns: Bail me out if I don’t call you at noon. Therz a fund.

Time Stamp Mon, June 17 at 5:57 a.m.

Associate: You’re killing me bro trying to sleep

Associate: What is going on

Burns: Nothing. Made my bed. Gonna defend it to the death at this point

Associate: See that is the problem and I have no idea what you’re talking about. You don’t give me any details you just say things. what are you talking about? What bed what are you doing? What happened?

Burns: Call or signal. Text bad

Burns: Whatever they probably a footage

Burns: Really though I can’t just say all the things that will later be investigated here

Burns: I’m going to the er….

At 6:03 a.m. Aug. 13, 2024, Burns was recorded setting a fire in the parking lot of the Essex St. Pub. Fire department members quickly extinguished the fire. Buffalo fire marshals determined that it began in a pile of books placed near the owner’s personal vehicle.

The owner told investigators that he received a text message the previous night stating that Burns had been denied entry to the pub because of disruptive behavior. The owner identified Burns on video carrying the books toward the rear parking lot, lighting them on fire and leaving the area.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard P. Antoine prosecuted the case. The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Erie County District Attorney’s Office; the Buffalo Fire Department; and the Buffalo Police Department.