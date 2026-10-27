Jericho Road Community Health Center has been selected to receive New York state funding to expand training for health care workers in Buffalo and Western New York.

The award comes through the Increasing Training Capacity in Statewide Health Care Facilities program, part of a $32.5 million annual initiative announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The five-year grant runs from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2031.Jericho Road said the funding will support in-house training for employees working toward recognized licenses and certifications. The center said more than 55 staff members are expected to take part over the life of the grant.

That includes medical assistants who could move into roles such as certified medical assistant, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse or dental hygienist, as well as LPNs pursuing RN licensure.

The grant can cover tuition, salaries while employees are in school, staffing to fill in for workers who move to part time, exam fees and a dedicated education coordinator. Jericho Road said the coordinator will support participants from enrollment through credentialing.As one of four Western New York recipients, Jericho Road said it will tailor the program to the workforce needs of Buffalo’s immigrant and native-born communities.“The beauty of community health is that we are staffed by and for the community,” said Dr. Allana Krolikowski, chief executive officer of Jericho Road Community Health Center.

“We are grateful to the Governor that Jericho Road has been given the opportunity to invest equitably in our community, help people reach higher potentials, and grow the Western New York healthcare workforce, particularly at a time when strengthening and sustaining that workforce is more important than ever.”Dr. Takesha Leonard, chief of clinical services, said the organization has already been working to build career pathways through its Empowering and Mentoring in Medicine program.

“This Increasing Training Capacity grant allows us to go a step further: covering tuition, protecting income while staff study, and pairing them with a mentor who walks alongside them. Rather than wait for others to build a qualified workforce, we are building it here in our own community.”

Awards range from $500,000 to $1 million annually and are subject to review and approval by the Office of the State Comptroller.