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· “The Earth Shook Last Night”: Talarico Wins Senate, Hinojosa Becomes First Latina Governor in Texas
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“Over a Decade of Organizing”: Keisha Lance Bottoms Elected First Black Woman Governor in U.S. History →
“The Earth Shook Last Night”: Talarico Wins Senate, Hinojosa Becomes First Latina Governor in Texas →
Abdul El-Sayed Becomes First Muslim Senator as Democrats Rout GOP Across the U.S. in Rebuke to Trump →
Headlines for November 4, 2026 →
We just witnessed the end of the Trump era →
“Now I Just Want To Win” | Tage Thompson on Hometown Remix Jerseys & Season So Far | Buffalo Sabres →
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LATEST
“Over a Decade of Organizing”: Keisha Lance Bottoms Elected First Black Woman Governor in U.S. History
“The Earth Shook Last Night”: Talarico Wins Senate, Hinojosa Becomes First Latina Governor in Texas
Abdul El-Sayed Becomes First Muslim Senator as Democrats Rout GOP Across the U.S. in Rebuke to Trump
Headlines for November 4, 2026
We just witnessed the end of the Trump era
“Over a Decade of Organizing”: Keisha Lance Bottoms Elected First Black Woman Governor in U.S. History
“The Earth Shook Last Night”: Talarico Wins Senate, Hinojosa Becomes First Latina Governor in Texas
Abdul El-Sayed Becomes First Muslim Senator as Democrats Rout GOP Across the U.S. in Rebuke to Trump
Headlines for November 4, 2026
We just witnessed the end of the Trump era