▶ “Now I Just Want To Win” | Tage Thompson on Hometown Remix Jerseys & Season So Far | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Forward Tage Thompsonf joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on November 4, 2026. They discussed the new Buffalo Sabres Hometown Remix Jerseys, the Buffalo Sabres season so far, family life, and Hockey Fights Cancer.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube