We just witnessed the end of the Trump era

After the Democrats' best midterm performance in 68 years, CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten breaks down how this may spell the end of the Trump era; cross referencing the President's net approval rate with Dem seats gained to frame this election's consequences.
0:00 The biggest story of the night: this may be the end of the Trump era
1:23 Unpacking the Dems' powerful midterm performance in the Senate
2:40 Dem House majority is the largest in 36 years
4:02 Tracking this election's historic demographic shifts
5:25 The consequences of the blue wave
7:52 Bonus slides
Watch Harry’s show, 'The Enten Scale', on CNN: https://cnn.it/4rXUcHz
Stream more on CNN with an All Access subscription: https://cnn.it/4AZMu54
#Election #Midterms #News