Paladino email reporting
Coverage mentions Marc’s verification work.
VISUAL STORYTELLING / BUFFALO, NEW YORK
Video and photography are at the heart of what I do. I bring the strategy, storytelling and digital know-how to help your message connect—from the first idea to the final audience.
Video. Photography. Possibilities.
SELECTED WORK
WHAT I DO
Interviews, campaign films, live events and social video—from the first frame to the final edit.Bring your story to life ↗
People, performances and events captured in images that tell the story and make a connection.Capture what matters ↗
Connect your visuals with the right message, platforms and tools. Strategy, livestreaming, websites and new media.Make it all work together ↗
IN THE NEWS
Coverage mentions Marc’s verification work.
The virtual concert series featured in a guide to supporting Buffalo music from home.
A look at the showcase bringing local artists, businesses and audiences together.
A NOTE FROM MARC
I bring a camera, a creative eye and a practical understanding of how media works. Video and photography lead the way; strategy, production and new media connect the pieces through WNYmedia and Buffalo.fm.Tell me what you want to achieve
LET’S FIND YOUR NEXT MOVE
LET’S TALK