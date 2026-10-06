marcodienVIDEO · PHOTOGRAPHY · MEDIA CONSULTING

VISUAL STORYTELLING / BUFFALO, NEW YORK

Video. Photography.
Good stories.
Real impact.

Video and photography are at the heart of what I do. I bring the strategy, storytelling and digital know-how to help your message connect—from the first idea to the final audience.

Let’s create something Explore the work
MARC ODIENVIDEO / PHOTO / MEDIA
BUFFALO & BEYOND
Your message.
More impact.

Video. Photography. Possibilities.

VISUAL STORYTELLINGVideo · Photography · Media consulting
PART OF THE CONNECTIONWNYmedia.netNETWORKBuffalo.fmLIVE MUSIC & CULTURE
Independent stories.
A connected community.

SELECTED WORK

The story. The shot. The impact.

Music, culture & community
COMMUNITY / CAMPAIGN
Stronger
together.
BAND TOGETHER BUFFALO

Band Together Buffalo

A virtual concert series connecting Buffalo music

MUSIC / CULTURE
Live.
Loud. Local.
BUFFALO.FM

The sound of Buffalo.

Live music coverage through Buffalo.fm

WHAT I DO

Great visuals. Smart media.

Video production

Interviews, campaign films, live events and social video—from the first frame to the final edit.

Bring your story to life ↗

Photography

People, performances and events captured in images that tell the story and make a connection.

Capture what matters ↗

Media consulting

Connect your visuals with the right message, platforms and tools. Strategy, livestreaming, websites and new media.

Make it all work together ↗

IN THE NEWS

Stories beyond the frame.

Selected coverage · 2010–2021
VISIT BUFFALOMARCH 24, 2020
PROJECT COVERAGE

Band Together Buffalo

The virtual concert series featured in a guide to supporting Buffalo music from home.

Read the story ↗
WNYMUSICJANUARY 22, 2021
PROJECT COVERAGE

Band Together Buffalo’s Shutdown Showcase

A look at the showcase bringing local artists, businesses and audiences together.

Read the story ↗

A NOTE FROM MARC

A creative eye.
A bigger-picture approach.

I bring a camera, a creative eye and a practical understanding of how media works. Video and photography lead the way; strategy, production and new media connect the pieces through WNYmedia and Buffalo.fm.

Tell me what you want to achieve

LET’S FIND YOUR NEXT MOVE

What do you want your media to do?

Start a conversation

LET’S TALK

Tell me about your project.

UP NEXT IN WNYTom RobertDuende at Silo City · Wed, Oct 7 · 6:00 PM ↗
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