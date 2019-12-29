STATE POLICE TO INCREASE PATROLS IN ORTHODOX JEWISH NEIGHBORHOODS ACROSS NEW YORK

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today issued a joint statement with over 130 faith leaders from across the state condemning anti-Semitism in wake of attack that took place during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey last night. Last night’s mass stabbing is the latest in a disturbing rash of anti-Semitic attacks throughout the state during the Hanukkah holiday.
“The New York family grieves today in the wake of yet another anti-Semitic act of violence – the 13th in New York State alone since December 8th.
“This was a blatant act of domestic terrorism that sought to inflict violence, incite hate and generate fear. Out of an abundance of caution, I am directing State Police to increase patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across New York State.
“Hostility based on religion, race, creed, immigration status is an American cancer that is spreading throughout the body politic. In New York, we will never tolerate such hate and hostility in any form, and we will put an end to this cancer not just through our words, but through our actions.”
“Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate of any kind are repugnant to our values and will not be tolerated in our state. We condemn this attack and all attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York — an attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. Together we will continue fighting hate and intolerance with love and inclusion.”
The list of faith leaders and groups who are supporting the Governor’s statement includes:
- Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York
- Rev. Al Sharpton
- Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese
- Rev. Dr. Floyd & Elaine Flake, Greater Allen AME
- Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, Diocese of Broolyn
- Rev. Dr. A.R. Bernard, Christian Cultural Center
- Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, New York Board of Rabbis
- Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts, Abyssinian Baptist Church
- Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Grace Baptist Church in Mt Vernon, NY
- Mayor Izzy Spitzer, Village of New Square
- Rabbi Michael Miller, Jewish Community Relations Council
- Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, Congregation KJ
- Steve Gold, Co-President, Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County
- David Kirschtel, CEO, Jewish Community Center Rockland County
- Allen Fagin, Executive Vice President, Orthodox Union
- The Right Reverend Andrew ML Dietsche, Episcopal Bishop of New York
- Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Agudath Israel of America
- Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, CBST
- Rabbi Rachel Kohn Troster, Truah
- Rabbi Hersh Horowitz, Monsey Community Outreach Center
- Michael Schmidt, American Jewish Committee AJC NY
- Eric Goldstein, CEO, UJA
- Rabbi Arthur Schneier, Park East Synagogue
- Rabbi Elchanan Poupko, EITAN-The American-Israel Network
- MPAC-NY, Mobilizing Preachers & Communities
- Rev. James Duckett, Fort Mott Baptist Church
- Rev. Dr. Johnnie Green, Mt. Neboh Baptist Church
- Bishop Orlando Findlayter, New Hope Christian Fellowship
- Rev. Al Cockfield, God’s Battalion of Prayer Church
- Rev. Gil Monrose, Mt. Zion Church of God 7th Day & President of 67th Precinct Clergy Council
- Rev. Steve Lopez, Associate Pastor, Calvary Center Church
- Rev. Fred Davie, Executive Vice President of Union Theological Seminary
- Rev. Dr. Renee Washington Gardner, Memorial Baptist Church
- Pastor Wayne Francis, Lead Pastor, Authentic Church
- Rev. Greg Merriweather, Calvary Baptist Church in Haverstraw
- Omar Siddiqi, Leader of Community/Religious Affairs, Osmanli Dergah
- Rev. Roderick Pearson, St. Mark Remnant Ministries, Inc.
- Rabbi Howard Beuchler, Dix Hills Jewish Center
- Dr. Isma Chaudry, Islamic Center of Long Island
- Imam Abdul-Rahman Yaki, Islamic Center of the Capital District
- Bishop Max Jones, Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ Syracuse
- Pastor Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, Rochester
- Pastor Kinzer M. Pointer, Agape Fellowship Baptist Church and Convener of the Concerned Clergy Coalition of Western New York
- Rev. Dr. Phil Craig, Greater Springfield Community Church
- Rabbi Shlomo Nisanov, Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavit Achim
- Mendy Mirocznik, Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island
- Imam Tahir Kukiqi, NYPD Chaplains Unit and Vice President of the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center
- Phyllis Walker, Homeless Outreach Specialist, Brooklyn Tabernacle Church
- Rabbi Dr. Keith Elijah Thompson, Bronx Miracle Gospel Tabernacle
- Rabbi Aaron Slonim, Chabad at Binghamton
- Bishop Darius Pridgen, True Bethel Baptist Church
- Rabbi Chaim Schwartz, Executive Vice President, Vaad Harabonim of Queens
- Rabbi Deborah K. Bravo, MakomNY Founder and Treasurer of the NY Board of Rabbis
- Rev. Patrick Young, First Baptist Church of Corona
- Rabbi Joshua Stanton, East End Temple
- Hussein Rababah, PACE Director, NY Muslim American Society (MAS)
- Rev. Jim Bostic, New Union Church of New Rochelle, Youth Pastor
- Rev. Patrick O’Connor, First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica
- Bishop T. Anthony Bronner, Elim Christian Fellowship
- Bishop Angel Gauthier, Prince of Peace Christian Church
- Rev. Mike Servello, Compassion Coalition Utica
- Dr. Vasundhara Kalasapudi, Executive Director, India Home
- Rabbi Scott Weiner, Senior Rabbi Temple Israel of New Rochelle
- Rabbi Beth Nichols, Temple Israel of New Rochelle
- Eliot Forcheimer, CEO, Westchester Jewish Council
- Lisa Roberts, President, Westchester Jewish Council
- Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz, Chabad of Yonkers
- Rev. James Galasinski, Unitarian Universalist Church, Canton NY
- Rabbi Andrew Pepperstone, Beth Sholom-Chevra Shas
- Rabbi Daniel Fellman, Temple Concord Syracuse
- Rabbi Daniel Jezer, emeritus at Congregation Beth Solom-Chevra Shas
- Rabbi Peter Schaktman, Temple Emanu-El in Utica
- Rabbi Eli Goodman, Chabad of the Beaches
- Rabbi Anchelle Perl, Chabad of Mineola
- Rev. Demetrius Carolina, Central Family Life Center
- Rev. Sedgwick Easley, Union Baptist Church of Hempstead
- Rev. Dr. Adolphus Lacey, Bethany Baptist Church
- Rev. Shaun Lee, Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
- Rabbi Mike Moskowitz, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah
- Rev. Bruce Grodner, National Exec Director, American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC)
- Dr. Lionel Rouse, Co-Chairman, American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC)
- Babu Kudaravalli, President Telugu Literary and Cultural Association
- Rev. Kate Jones Calone, Interim Pastor, Setauket Presbyterian Church
- Pastor David Traynham, New Horizons Christian Church
- Imam Mohammed ElFiki, The Islamic Society of Central New York
- Rev. Tony Baker, St. Philip’s Baptist Church
- Rev. John Williams, New Creation Ministry, Inc.
- Pastor Carl Wauchope, City of Refuge NY
- Pastor Sal Sabino, Heavenly Visions
- Dr. Siddiqur Rahman, President, Jamaica Muslim Center
- Rev. Charles Galbreath, Clarendon Road Church
- Rabbi Bob Kaplan, Jewish Community Relations Council
- Bishop Mitchell Taylor, Founder & CEO, Urban Upbound
- Audrey Sasson, Executive Director of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ)
- Rev. Dr. Les Mullings, Far Rockaway Community Church of the Nazarene
- Rabbi Shea Hecht, National Committee for Furtherance of Jewish Education
- Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, Jewish Future Alliance.
- Rev. Emily McNeill, Executive Director, Labor-Religion Coalition
- Michael Cohen, Eastern Director, Simon Wiesenthal Center
- Rabbi Eytan Hammerman, Jewish Community Center of Harrison
- Pastor John Carter, Abundant Life Christian Center
- Rabbi Eli Cohen, Executive Director, Crown Heights Jewish Community Center
- Rabbi Chanina Sperlin, Crown Heights Jewish Community Center
- Rev. Dr. Donna Schaper, Senior Minister, Judson Memorial Church
- Rev. Canon Patrick Malloy, Ph.D., Sub-Dean, The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine
- The Right Reverend Clifton Daniel III, Dean, The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine
- Rev. Canon Patti Welch, The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine
- Rev. Canon Steven Lee, Canon Pastor and Vicar, The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine
- Rabbi Ben Keil, Young Israel of Pelham Parkway
- The Right Reverend Allen K Shin, Bishop Suffragan of New York
- The Right Reverend Mary D Glasspool, Bishop Assistant of New York
- Rabbi Neal Loevinger, Temple Beth-El, Poughkeepsie
- Imam Ajmal Agha of the Islamic Cultural Center of Rochester
- Avi Greenstein, CEO, Boro Park Jewish Community Council
- Rabbi Andy Bachman, Executive Director, JCP Downtown
- Pastor Jay A Gooding Sr., Miracle Revival Temple, Fellowship Tabernacle Ministries, Church of God In Christ, President Clergy Council 49th Precinct
- Rev. Victor Brown, Mount Sinai United Christian Church
- Bishop C. Nathan Edwers, Senior Pastor, Friendship Worship Center
- Rabbi Avi Kilimnick from Congregation Beth Shalom in Rochester
- Avi Posnick, StandWithUs
- Elder Robert Martinez Rice, Bethel Gospel Assembly
- Rabbi Menachem Creditor, UJA
- Bishop Minnie Crawford, The House of God Diocese
- The Rev. Delvin Moody, the House of God Church, Inc.
- Pastor Daren Jaime, The People’s A.M.E. ZION Church
- Ali Javed, Chairman, Upper Westchester Muslim Society
- Daniel Korobkin, President, Rabbinical Council of America
- Rabbi Mark Wildes, Manhattan Jewish Experience
- Bishop Dr. Luonne Abram Rouse, Family Church
- Bishop Kenrick McBean, Redeem Christian Fellowship
- Bro. Anthony Zuba, OFM Cap., Pastoral Associate, Church of the Good Shepherd
- Rabbi Allen Schwartz, Congregation Ohab Zedek
- Rabbi Daniel Sherman, West Side Institutional Synagogue