STATE POLICE TO INCREASE PATROLS IN ORTHODOX JEWISH NEIGHBORHOODS ACROSS NEW YORK

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today issued a joint statement with over 130 faith leaders from across the state condemning anti-Semitism in wake of attack that took place during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey last night. Last night’s mass stabbing is the latest in a disturbing rash of anti-Semitic attacks throughout the state during the Hanukkah holiday.

“The New York family grieves today in the wake of yet another anti-Semitic act of violence – the 13th in New York State alone since December 8th.

“This was a blatant act of domestic terrorism that sought to inflict violence, incite hate and generate fear. Out of an abundance of caution, I am directing State Police to increase patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across New York State.

“Hostility based on religion, race, creed, immigration status is an American cancer that is spreading throughout the body politic. In New York, we will never tolerate such hate and hostility in any form, and we will put an end to this cancer not just through our words, but through our actions.”

“Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate of any kind are repugnant to our values and will not be tolerated in our state. We condemn this attack and all attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York — an attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. Together we will continue fighting hate and intolerance with love and inclusion.”

The list of faith leaders and groups who are supporting the Governor’s statement includes:

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York

Rev. Al Sharpton

Archbishop Elpidophoros of Am erica, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese

Rev. Dr. Floyd & Elaine Flake, Greater Allen AME

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, Diocese of Broolyn

Rev. Dr. A.R. Bernard, Christian Cultural Center

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, New York Board of Rabbis

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts, Abyssinian Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Grace Baptist Church in Mt Vernon, NY

Mayor Izzy Spitzer, Village of New Square

Rabbi Michael Miller, Jewish Community Relations Council

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, Congregation KJ

Steve Gold, Co-President, Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County

David Kirschtel, CEO, Jewish Community Center Rockland County

Allen Fagin, Executive Vice President, Orthodox Union

The Right Reverend Andrew ML Dietsche, Episcopal Bishop of New York

Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Agudath Israel of America

Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, CBST

Rabbi Rachel Kohn Troster, Truah

Rabbi Hersh Horowitz, Monsey Community Outreach Center

Michael Schmidt, American Jewish Committee AJC NY

Eric Goldstein, CEO, UJA

Rabbi Arthur Schneier, Park East Synagogue

Rabbi Elchanan Poupko, EITAN-The American-Israel Network

MPAC-NY, Mobilizing Preachers & Communities

Rev. James Duckett, Fort Mott Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. Johnnie Green, Mt. Neboh Baptist Church

Bishop Orlando Findlayter, New Hope Christian Fellowship

Rev. Al Cockfield, God’s Battalion of Prayer Church

Rev. Gil Monrose, Mt. Zion Church of God 7th Day & President of 67th Precinct Clergy Council

Rev. Steve Lopez, Associate Pastor, Calvary Center Church

Rev. Fred Davie, Executive Vice President of Union Theological Seminary

Rev. Dr. Renee Washington Gardner, Memorial Baptist Church

Pastor Wayne Francis, Lead Pastor, Authentic Church

Rev. Greg Merriweather, Calvary Baptist Church in Haverstraw

Omar Siddiqi, Leader of Community/Religious Affairs, Osmanli Dergah

Rev. Roderick Pearson, St. Mark Remnant Ministries, Inc.

Rabbi Howard Beuchler, Dix Hills Jewish Center

Dr. Isma Chaudry, Islamic Center of Long Island

Imam Abdul-Rahman Yaki, Islamic Center of the Capital District

Bishop Max Jones, Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ Syracuse

Pastor Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, Rochester

Pastor Kinzer M. Pointer, Agape Fellowship Baptist Church and Convener of the Concerned Clergy Coalition of Western New York

Rev. Dr. Phil Craig, Greater Springfield Community Church

Rabbi Shlomo Nisanov, Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavit Achim

Mendy Mirocznik, Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island

Imam Tahir Kukiqi, NYPD Chaplains Unit and Vice President of the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center

Phyllis Walker, Homeless Outreach Specialist, Brooklyn Tabernacle Church

Rabbi Dr. Keith Elijah Thompson, Bronx Miracle Gospel Tabernacle

Rabbi Aaron Slonim, Chabad at Binghamton

Bishop Darius Pridgen, True Bethel Baptist Church

Rabbi Chaim Schwartz, Executive Vice President, Vaad Harabonim of Queens

Rabbi Deborah K. Bravo, MakomNY Founder and Treasurer of the NY Board of Rabbis

Rev. Patrick Young, First Baptist Church of Corona

Rabbi Joshua Stanton, East End Temple

Hussein Rababah, PACE Director, NY Muslim American Society (MAS)

Rev. Jim Bostic, New Union Church of New Rochelle, Youth Pastor

Rev. Patrick O’Connor, First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica

Bishop T. Anthony Bronner, Elim Christian Fellowship

Bishop Angel Gauthier, Prince of Peace Christian Church

Rev. Mike Servello, Compassion Coalition Utica

Dr. Vasundhara Kalasapudi, Executive Director, India Home

Rabbi Scott Weiner, Senior Rabbi Temple Israel of New Rochelle

Rabbi Beth Nichols, Temple Israel of New Rochelle

Eliot Forcheimer, CEO, Westchester Jewish Council

Lisa Roberts, President, Westchester Jewish Council

Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz, Chabad of Yonkers

Rev. James Galasinski, Unitarian Universalist Church, Canton NY

Rabbi Andrew Pepperstone, Beth Sholom-Chevra Shas

Rabbi Daniel Fellman, Temple Concord Syracuse

Rabbi Daniel Jezer, emeritus at Congregation Beth Solom-Chevra Shas

Rabbi Peter Schaktman, Temple Emanu-El in Utica

Rabbi Eli Goodman, Chabad of the Beaches

Rabbi Anchelle Perl, Chabad of Mineola

Rev. Demetrius Carolina, Central Family Life Center

Rev. Sedgwick Easley, Union Baptist Church of Hempstead

Rev. Dr. Adolphus Lacey, Bethany Baptist Church

Rev. Shaun Lee, Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church

Rabbi Mike Moskowitz, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah

Rev. Bruce Grodner, National Exec Director, American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC)

Dr. Lionel Rouse, Co-Chairman, American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC)

Babu Kudaravalli, President Telugu Literary and Cultural Association

Rev. Kate Jones Calone, Interim Pastor, Setauket Presbyterian Church

Pastor David Traynham, New Horizons Christian Church

Imam Mohammed ElFiki, The Islamic Society of Central New York

Rev. Tony Baker, St. Philip’s Baptist Church

Rev. John Williams, New Creation Ministry, Inc.

Pastor Carl Wauchope, City of Refuge NY

Pastor Sal Sabino, Heavenly Visions

Dr. Siddiqur Rahman, President, Jamaica Muslim Center

Rev. Charles Galbreath, Clarendon Road Church

Rabbi Bob Kaplan, Jewish Community Relations Council

Bishop Mitchell Taylor, Founder & CEO, Urban Upbound

Audrey Sasson, Executive Director of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ)

Rev. Dr. Les Mullings, Far Rockaway Community Church of the Nazarene

Rabbi Shea Hecht, National Committee for Furtherance of Jewish Education

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, Jewish Future Alliance.

Rev. Emily McNeill, Executive Director, Labor-Religion Coalition

Michael Cohen, Eastern Director, Simon Wiesenthal Center

Rabbi Eytan Hammerman, Jewish Community Center of Harrison

Pastor John Carter, Abundant Life Christian Center

Rabbi Eli Cohen, Executive Director, Crown Heights Jewish Community Center

Rabbi Chanina Sperlin, Crown Heights Jewish Community Center

Rev. Dr. Donna Schaper, Senior Minister, Judson Memorial Church

Rev. Canon Patrick Malloy, Ph.D., Sub-Dean, The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine

The Right Reverend Clifton Daniel III, Dean, The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine

Rev. Canon Patti Welch, The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine

Rev. Canon Steven Lee, Canon Pastor and Vicar, The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine

Rabbi Ben Keil, Young Israel of Pelham Parkway

The Right Reverend Allen K Shin, Bishop Suffragan of New York

The Right Reverend Mary D Glasspool, Bishop Assistant of New York

Rabbi Neal Loevinger, Temple Beth-El, Poughkeepsie

Imam Ajmal Agha of the Islamic Cultural Center of Rochester

Avi Greenstein, CEO, Boro Park Jewish Community Council

Rabbi Andy Bachman, Executive Director, JCP Downtown

Pastor Jay A Gooding Sr., Miracle Revival Temple, Fellowship Tabernacle Ministries, Church of God In Christ, President Clergy Council 49th Precinct

Rev. Victor Brown, Mount Sinai United Christian Church

Bishop C. Nathan Edwers, Senior Pastor, Friendship Worship Center

Rabbi Avi Kilimnick from Congregation Beth Shalom in Rochester

Avi Posnick, StandWithUs

Elder Robert Martinez Rice, Bethel Gospel Assembly

Rabbi Menachem Creditor, UJA

Bishop Minnie Crawford, The House of God Diocese

The Rev. Delvin Moody, the House of God Church, Inc.

Pastor Daren Jaime, The People’s A.M.E. ZION Church

Ali Javed, Chairman, Upper Westchester Muslim Society

Daniel Korobkin, President, Rabbinical Council of America

Rabbi Mark Wildes, Manhattan Jewish Experience

Bishop Dr. Luonne Abram Rouse, Family Church

Bishop Kenrick McBean, Redeem Christian Fellowship

Bro. Anthony Zuba, OFM Cap., Pastoral Associate, Church of the Good Shepherd