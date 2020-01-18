The Night Clerk (2020) Crime, Drama | 21 February 2020 (USA)
Director: Michael CristoferWriters: Michael CristoferStars: Ana de Armas, Helen Hunt, John LeguizamoSummary: Bart Bromley is a highly intelligent night clerk on the autism spectrum. When a woman is murdered during his shift, Bart becomes the prime suspect. As the police investigation closes in, Bart makes a personal connection with a beautiful guest named Andrea, but soon realizes he must stop the real killer before Andrea becomes the next victim. Written by Ckelly
