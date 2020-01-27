The Variety Show at Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Hello Buffalo!

The Variety Show has been happening since October 2018 at Hostel Buffalo-Niagara and is back in action on Thursday, February 13th.

For February 13th, we have 3 local Rock Bands, a jazzy Bassist, Trumpet player from Brass Pro, and an R&B Soul Singer-Guitarist. You can get all of this Live Music for $5 from 8-11pm on Thursday, February 13th, Main Street in Downtown Buffalo at the one and only Hostel Buffalo-Niagara! We invite you to come, enjoy the show, and maybe even let us know who you might like to see at the next event. The Variety Show has a lot of music but has also incorporated Live Comics, Dancers, Poets, Storytellers and more!

Everyone involved in The Variety Show hopes to see you at Hostel Buffalo-Niagara on February 13th. Be Great and Keep the Art Alive!

Thank you.