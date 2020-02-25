HEALTHCARE NETWORKS THAT WILL BE IMPACTED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S $8 BILLION IN CUTS TO NEW YORK STATE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today released a list of healthcare networks that will be impacted by the federal government’s $8 billion cut to New York’s healthcare system.

“This past Friday we learned of the Trump administration’s latest assault on the state of New York – $8 billion in cuts to our healthcare system. Healthcare should be beyond politics and it is unconscionable that the federal administration is politicizing the lives of New Yorkers – primarily senior citizens,” Governor Cuomo said. “The healthcare networks on this list will bear the brunt of these short-sighted cuts, and as a result some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers will suffer. Make no mistake: New York will marshal all our allies, including our congressional delegation, to fight these cuts tooth and nail until New York receives the full funding we deserve.”

Below is a list of healthcare networks, known as Performing Provider Systems, that will be impacted by the federal cuts in healthcare: