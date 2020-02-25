HEALTHCARE NETWORKS THAT WILL BE IMPACTED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S $8 BILLION IN CUTS TO NEW YORK STATE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today released a list of healthcare networks that will be impacted by the federal government’s $8 billion cut to New York’s healthcare system.
“This past Friday we learned of the Trump administration’s latest assault on the state of New York – $8 billion in cuts to our healthcare system. Healthcare should be beyond politics and it is unconscionable that the federal administration is politicizing the lives of New Yorkers – primarily senior citizens,” Governor Cuomo said. “The healthcare networks on this list will bear the brunt of these short-sighted cuts, and as a result some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers will suffer. Make no mistake: New York will marshal all our allies, including our congressional delegation, to fight these cuts tooth and nail until New York receives the full funding we deserve.”
Below is a list of healthcare networks, known as Performing Provider Systems, that will be impacted by the federal cuts in healthcare:
|
PPS Common Name
|
Distribution of Funds by Net Project Valuation
|
NYC PPS
|
|
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
|
$ 8,545,132
|
St. Barnabas PPS, St. Barnabas Hospital dba SBH Health System, Bronx Partners for Healthy Communities
|
$ 19,990,806
|
New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens PPS (Presbyterian)
|
$ 1,364,033
|
Richmond University Medical Center & Staten Island University, Staten Island PPS
|
$ 24,561,822
|
Maimonides Medical Center
|
$ 25,767,912
|
Mount Sinai PPS
|
$ 16,314,209
|
NYU Lutheran PPS, Lutheran Medical Center; Brooklyn Bridges PPS
|
$ 8,127,391
|
New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation, NYC HHC, NYC Health + Hospitals
|
$ 137,493,647
|
Advocate Community Providers, Inc., ACP (SOMOS)
|
$ 39,953,315
|
The New York and Presbyterian Hospital
|
$ 5,731,324
|
Nassau University Medical Center, NUMC, Nassau-Queens PPS, LLC.
|
$ 52,577,847
|
NYC Total
|
$ 340,427,439
|
|
|
Rest of State PPS
|
|
AHI
|
$ 20,930,831
|
iHANY, Ellis Hospital, AFBHC
|
$ 27,865,422
|
Albany Medical Center Hospital (AMCH) PPS
|
$ 15,748,286
|
Southern Tier Rural Integrated Performing Provider System, Inc. (STRIPPS), United Health Services Hospitals, Inc. (UHS)
|
$ 25,110,123
|
SUNY Upstate; CNY DSRIP Performing Provider System, Inc.
|
$ 18,619,630
|
Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo, New York, Catholic Medical Partners, Community Partners of WNY
|
$ 5,100,833
|
Finger Lakes PPS, FLPPS
|
$ 62,754,287
|
Mohawk Valley PPS; Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital; Bassett Medical Center
|
$ 7,921,320
|
Erie County Medical Center, ECMC
|
$ 22,505,689
|
NCI, Samaritan Medical Center
|
$ 8,677,143
|
Refuah Health Center, Inc.,
|
$ 2,525,538
|
State University of New York at Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital
|
$ 21,289,481
|
Montefiore Medical Center; Hudson Valley Collaborative PPS
|
$ 14,469,921
|
Westchester Medical Center, WCMC
|
$ 31,054,057
|
ROS Total
|
$ 284,572,561
|
|
|
NYS Total
|
$ 625,000,000