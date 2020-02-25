HEALTHCARE NETWORKS THAT WILL BE IMPACTED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S $8 BILLION IN CUTS TO NEW YORK STATE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today released a list of healthcare networks that will be impacted by the federal government’s $8 billion cut to New York’s healthcare system. 

“This past Friday we learned of the Trump administration’s latest assault on the state of New York – $8 billion in cuts to our healthcare system. Healthcare should be beyond politics and it is unconscionable that the federal administration is politicizing the lives of New Yorkers – primarily senior citizens,” Governor Cuomo said. “The healthcare networks on this list will bear the brunt of these short-sighted cuts, and as a result some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers will suffer. Make no mistake: New York will marshal all our allies, including our congressional delegation, to fight these cuts tooth and nail until New York receives the full funding we deserve.”

Below is a list of healthcare networks, known as Performing Provider Systems, that will be impacted by the federal cuts in healthcare:

PPS Common Name

Distribution of Funds by Net Project Valuation

NYC PPS

 

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center

$ 8,545,132

St. Barnabas PPS, St. Barnabas Hospital dba SBH Health System, Bronx Partners for Healthy Communities

$ 19,990,806

New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens PPS (Presbyterian)

$ 1,364,033

Richmond University Medical Center & Staten Island University, Staten Island PPS

$ 24,561,822

Maimonides Medical Center

$ 25,767,912

Mount Sinai PPS

$ 16,314,209

NYU Lutheran PPS, Lutheran Medical Center; Brooklyn Bridges PPS

$ 8,127,391

New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation, NYC HHC, NYC Health + Hospitals

$ 137,493,647

Advocate Community Providers, Inc., ACP (SOMOS)

$ 39,953,315

The New York and Presbyterian Hospital

$ 5,731,324

Nassau University Medical Center, NUMC, Nassau-Queens PPS, LLC.

$ 52,577,847

NYC Total

$ 340,427,439

 

 

Rest of State PPS

 

AHI

$ 20,930,831

iHANY, Ellis Hospital, AFBHC

$ 27,865,422

Albany Medical Center Hospital (AMCH) PPS

$ 15,748,286

Southern Tier Rural Integrated Performing Provider System, Inc. (STRIPPS), United Health Services Hospitals, Inc. (UHS)

$ 25,110,123

SUNY Upstate; CNY DSRIP Performing Provider System, Inc.

$ 18,619,630

Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo, New York, Catholic Medical Partners, Community Partners of WNY

$ 5,100,833

Finger Lakes PPS, FLPPS

$ 62,754,287

Mohawk Valley PPS; Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital; Bassett Medical Center 

$ 7,921,320

Erie County Medical Center, ECMC

$ 22,505,689

NCI, Samaritan Medical Center

$ 8,677,143

Refuah Health Center, Inc.,

$ 2,525,538

State University of New York at Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital

$ 21,289,481

Montefiore Medical Center; Hudson Valley Collaborative PPS

$ 14,469,921

Westchester Medical Center, WCMC

$ 31,054,057

ROS Total

$ 284,572,561

 

 

NYS Total

$ 625,000,000

