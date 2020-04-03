Assemblyman Sean Ryan Regarding National Guard redirecting ventilators out of upstate New York.

“At this difficult time for our state and our nation, our frontline healthcare workers are on the job for long hours, tirelessly caring for those in need. Each and every one of them are heroes, and they need continuing access to PPE, as well as equipment to help save lives.

I thank Governor Cuomo for his incredible leadership during this crisis, providing a sharp contrast with what we are seeing from the White House. That being said, this is not the time to divert ventilators or other medical resources away from Western New York.

The race to get supplies is truly a failure of the federal government. New York State should be able to rely on the federal government to get the supplies we need. Just the other day, Jared Kushner, one of the President’s senior advisers, said the strategic national stockpile for public health emergencies is not meant to be used by states. That is outrageous and unacceptable. The federal government needs to step up and deliver to New York the PPE, ventilators, and other medical resources we need immediately.”