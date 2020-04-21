Town of Lancaster Receives $228,750 to Build New Animal Shelter

“This funding will help the Town of Lancaster provide a safe shelter for stray or lost animals and ensure they are comfortable until they can be reunited with owners or moved to a more permanent home,” Assemblymember Wallace said. “I’m proud to have supported funding for a facility that both the residents and the companion animals of Lancaster need and deserve.”

The town plans to break ground later this year on a new animal shelter on Pavement Road. The new shelter will feature nine kennels, including two for extra large dogs, while the current shelter has four kennels and none for especially large dogs.

“This state funding will allow us to build a facility to accommodate our growing need to properly shelter dogs,” Supervisor Ronald Ruffino, Sr. said. “In doing so, we will be building a safe, compassionate shelter, where we can provide the highest quality care until placing them back in their rightful homes.”

“We’re very excited about this happening. The people deserve this because it’s been a long time coming,” said Jean Karn, the Dog Control Officer for the Town of Lancaster. “It will definitely make for a better experience for the dogs that we bring into our kennels. I’d like to thank the community, the Town Board, the Town Supervisor, and Assemblymember Wallace. If it wasn’t for them, this wouldn’t be happening.”

“Because of this funding, Lancaster residents can rest assured that their pets will be properly cared for should they run from home,” Assemblymember Wallace said. “I’m proud to have supported this initiative to ensure our most beloved animals will be comfortable and safe in the Town of Lancaster shelter.”