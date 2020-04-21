Town of Lancaster Receives $228,750 to Build New Animal Shelter

Today, Assemblymember Monica P. Wallace (D-Lancaster) and Town of Lancaster Supervisor Ronald Ruffino announced the award of a $228,750 state grant to the Town of Lancaster to improve the Town’s animal shelter. This new funding is in addition to a smaller grant previously secured by Wallace to improve the exterior of the shelter.
The $228,750 award was allocated from the Animal Companion Capital Fund, a $15 million program supported by Assemblymember Wallace as part of the 2019-2020 budget to support construction, renovation, and expansion projects that enhance animal care and health. The grant will be used to build a new animal shelter in the Town of Lancaster that will include epoxy flooring, kennels, a floor sink, a heating and air conditioning system, exercise yard, and garage. This new funding is in addition to a prior award of $10,000 that Assemblymember Wallace secured to build new fencing around the Town’s animal shelter.
“This funding will help the Town of Lancaster provide a safe shelter for stray or lost animals and ensure they are comfortable until they can be reunited with owners or moved to a more permanent home,” Assemblymember Wallace said. “I’m proud to have supported funding for a facility that both the residents and the companion animals of Lancaster need and deserve.”
The town plans to break ground later this year on a new animal shelter on Pavement Road. The new shelter will feature nine kennels, including two for extra large dogs, while the current shelter has four kennels and none for especially large dogs.
“This state funding will allow us to build a facility to accommodate our growing need to properly shelter dogs,” Supervisor Ronald Ruffino, Sr. said. “In doing so, we will be building a safe, compassionate shelter, where we can provide the highest quality care until placing them back in their rightful homes.”
“We’re very excited about this happening. The people deserve this because it’s been a long time coming,” said Jean Karn, the Dog Control Officer for the Town of Lancaster. “It will definitely make for a better experience for the dogs that we bring into our kennels. I’d like to thank the community, the Town Board, the Town Supervisor, and Assemblymember Wallace. If it wasn’t for them, this wouldn’t be happening.”
“Because of this funding, Lancaster residents can rest assured that their pets will be properly cared for should they run from home,” Assemblymember Wallace said. “I’m proud to have supported this initiative to ensure our most beloved animals will be comfortable and safe in the Town of Lancaster shelter.”