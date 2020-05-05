Canalside Live Cancelled for Summer 2020

Be Our Guest Ltd, along with the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC), today announced that the summer concert series, known as Canalside Live, has been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While keeping the health and safety of both visitors and staff at the forefront, Be Our Guest is hopeful there may be an opportunity to hold individual or third-party concerts in late summer or early fall 2020. Those potential opportunities will be determined based on the progression of the pandemic along with federal and state mandates at the time.

Refunds will be issued to any individuals who purchased tickets to the Moe. concert on July 16 via Eventbrite. For individuals who purchased Moe. tickets with cash via the Buffalo Waterfront Box Office, we ask they email info@buffalowaterfront.com to make arrangements to receive a cash refund.

In addition, Be Our Guest and Eventage Live announce that the third-party Rick Ross concert, scheduled at Canalside on July 18, has been postponed to a future date to be determined. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the future concert date. Any questions regarding the Rick Ross show can be emailed to the promoter at EventageLiveEvents@gmail.com.

“We value our guests and are prioritizing health and wellness above all,” said Kevin Parkinson, Vice President of Be Our Guest, Ltd. At this time, Be Our Guest is continuing to plan for a socially distant summer season of programming while working within state and federal guidelines. We will continue to keep our guests informed of any changes or updates at the Buffalo Waterfront and in the meantime encourage the public to enjoy passive recreation activities at both Outer Harbor and Canalside.

