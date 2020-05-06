Heart & Soul Conversation #37……Form to Function

May 6

How to find new forms that will allow us to function.

*****************************************************************

Christina M. Abt is an accomplished author, newspaper columnist and radio broadcaster with four books to her credit:

1,) Chicken Wing Wisdom: Western New York Stories of Family, Life and Food Shared Around the Table—a regional best-seller.

2.) Crown Hill, A Novel of Love, Life and The Afterlife: Christina’s first work of historical fiction that continues to earn five-star Amazon reviews.

3.)Heart & Soul, The Best Years of My Op-Ed Life: A collection of essays chronicling Christina’s long-running newspaper and NPR Affiliate/WBFO Radio commentary career.

4.) Beauty & Grace: a work of historical fiction earning five star reviews on Amazon and praise from readers across America. B&G Presentations have included the South Dakota Women’s Prison Book Club and the South Dakota Festival of Books as well as The Cell Theater in Manhattan.

5.) Money or Love, is her newest book, a novel about internet dating from the far

side of 40, which will publish in June.

Christina is a bred and born Buffalo Gal, the proud mother of two

and the blessed Nana of one perfect grandson and one darling granddaughter.

Check out Christina’s website