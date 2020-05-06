Flyover Set to Support WNY Frontline Healthcare Workers

Following a regional training mission on May 12, aircraft from the 914th Air Refueling Wing and 158th Fighter Wing are scheduled to fly in formation over Eastern Niagara Hospital followed by Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Niagara Falls International Airport, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, University at Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo General Medical Center, Erie County Medical Center & Sisters of Charity Hospital, VA Western New York Healthcare System and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.