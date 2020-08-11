Statement from Erie County Democratic Chairman Zellner on Kamala Harris

Buffalo, NY- “As we draw closer to next week’s convention in Milwaukee, Democrats can now look forward to hearing from two extraordinary candidates: Joe Biden, whose compassion and depth of understanding of the issues make him uniquely qualified at this perilous time for our nation; and his pick for Vice President, US Sen. Kamala Harris, who I have always admired and who stands for the values that bring Democrats together in all their diversity.

In an outstanding field, it was Harris who drew my support from the beginning because of her intelligence, integrity, and belief that justice is not a privilege but in fact a right owed to every American.

After Milwaukee we will be a party united, ready to defeat Donald Trump on Nov. 3 and begin building America back, better than ever.”