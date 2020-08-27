For the first time in the history of Laser Tag, an all women’s team with a squad name of “Ladies Do It Better” wins and takes home four Gold Medals and $500 in winnings. They did it playing in LASERTRON’s Battle Royale Squad Tournament Event held in Amherst, New York, on Sunday, August 16th.

This was no surprise. These gamers have accumulated a combined $1,180 in winnings and 8 total medals across 4 Solo and Squad Tournament Events!

These 4 Ladies competed in numerous qualifying rounds and ranked number one with the most qualifying Tournament points. They then defeated the top remaining Squads in the Finals to take home the “Sole Surviving Squad” Gold medals and $500 of the $1,000 cash prize pool.

Check out this recent online interview conducted by Tiviachick Loves Laser Tag.com

Current Squad Rankings can be found here for the next Tournament Event; and, yes, “Ladies Do It Better” are currently ranked number one: https://buffalo.lasertron.us/index.php/battle-royale-tournament

The next Tournament Event will be held at LASERTRON’s Rochester venue on 9/6/20 and Buffalo venue on 9/20/20. Monthly Tournament Events are held on the first Sunday in Rochester and third Sunday in Buffalo.

Learn more about LASERTRON’s Battle Royale Squads and Tournament Events here: https://buffalo.lasertron.us/index.php/what-is-lasertron-battle-royale-squads