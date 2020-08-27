WNY COVID-19 Positive Rate Hits 2%. Again.

Buffalo, NY – Western New York’s COVID-19 positive rate was at 2% for August 26.

When asked about locations, the governor said they have traced at least 53 positive cases to a food processing plant in Chautauqua County.

Other cases are attributed to community spread, a steel plant in Erie County, new cases at two nursing homes, season labor at farms.

Governor Cuomo says the state will deploy a SWAT team from the Department of Health and open eight testing sites, including three in the City of Buffalo.

“We’re closely monitoring the state’s COVID-19 data every day, and the continued 20-day streak with an infection rate below 1 percent is good news. However, I urge New Yorkers not to get complacent, particularly as we move into the fall season,” Governor Cuomo said.

“COVID-19 is still a real threat, and it’s the actions each of us take—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing our hands—that make the difference in our ability to fight this virus. Congratulations to New Yorkers—stay with it and stay New York Tough.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 490 (-2)

Patients Newly Admitted – 73

Hospital Counties – 32

Number ICU – 126 (-10)

Number ICU with Intubation – 52 (-2)

Total Discharges – 74,850 (+59)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,309

Of the 83,437 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 791, or 0.95 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: