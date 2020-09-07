Channel 2 Hired Armed Security for a Peaceful Protest in North Buffalo

A WGRZ-TV photojournalist and an armed security guard were chased out of Friday’s protest in North Buffalo after demonstrators noticed the security guard was carrying a gun.

Security details are not a standard practice in newsrooms around WNY. So why would Channel 2, who claims to be “On Your Side”, feel the need to hire an armed security detail for its employees covering a peaceful protest?

Oh right, systemic racism…

Channel 2 needs to publicly apologize and be held accountable for this serious and ethical lapse in judgment.